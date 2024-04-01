Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to support small-scale miners, often referred to as galamseyers, if he is victorious in the upcoming December elections.

He stated that his administration would implement a new strategy to manage small-scale mining nationwide.

This announcement was made by Dr. Bawumia during a health walk in Kwahu, Eastern Region, on Saturday, March 30.

While acknowledging the government’s successful efforts in combating galamsey over the past seven years, the Vice President recognised the need for a fresh strategy to effectively tackle the issue.

Dr. Bawumia promised to introduce a revised approach to curb illegal mining and preserve confiscated equipment, especially excavators, if elected.

He declared that under his administration, seized excavators would no longer be destroyed.

“We are going to help small-scale miners; we will introduce a mineral development bank to get money for them. There is a new regime for small-scale miners, we will not burn your seized excavators,” he said.