The final funeral rites for late broadcast journalist, Martin Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as ‘Wofa K.K,’ have been slated for Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The event will take place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The remains of Wofa K.K, according to the family, will be sent to Sekyere Kwaman in the Ashanti Region for burial, while the funeral continues in the Ghanaian capital.

In attendance to bid him farewell will be the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare Osei, Ministers of State, and heads of agencies and state institutions.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, a 12-hour mass requiem was held at the forecourt of Oman FM at Madina Zongo Junction in remembrance of the late ace broadcast journalist. It was part of activities earmarked for the one-week observation of Wofa K. K.

The mass service was dubbed ‘Harmony in Remembrance of a Broadcast Legend – The Life and Legacies of Wofa K. K.

