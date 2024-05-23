The National Peace Council has warned the Electoral Commission (EC) not to exploit its independence ahead of the December polls.

The Council says the EC must open up for suggestions that will help make the polls free, fair and transparent.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch of the National Elections Response Group, a member of the Council, Malvi Mohammed Bin Salih, said the EC must listen to divergent opinions.

He intimated that the EC should not hide under its independent umbrella to refuse suggestions because posterity will not forgive it should something wrong happen in the upcoming polls.

“Independent they are, yes. But that doesn’t stop them from listening to Ghanaians, listening to the wisdom of our elders, and so on and so forth. They should not, under any circumstances, hide behind the independence to refuse to consult and listen.

“If they put their act together and do it well, they can put Ghana together and they can place Ghana on a pedestal of peace and progress. But if they don’t act well, they can also break Ghana and posterity will not forgive them if it so happens.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital