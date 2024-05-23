Pressure is mounting on the Electoral Commission (EC) to extend the days for the limited voter registration exercise.

The registration exercise, which commenced on May 7, is expected to end on Monday, May 27, 2024, but political parties and civil society have called on the EC to extend its deadline.

The latest to add to the many voices are traditional leaders in the five regions of the North.

At a press conference in the Savannah Region, the spokesperson for the chiefs, Tandawura Alhaji Mohammed Amin, said the EC must take another look at the registration and adopt measures that will ensure that every eligible voter is captured.



“It was our expectation that the EC would appraise the personnel and equipment needs of each registration centre and deploy staff and equipment commensurate to the expected turnout at each centre.

“We recommend, as a long-term measure, the implementation of electoral reforms that will include the adoption of a continuous voter registration exercise. This will ensure that eligible Ghanaians who turn 18 can walk into designated EC offices to get registered with ease.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital