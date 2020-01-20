Contemporary gospel music group, Bethel Revival Choir, has been nominated in the 2020 edition of Maranatha African Continental Awards.

The contemporary gospel choir under the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), Kotobabi in Accra has over the few years, have made great strides after blessing the industry with ‘Vovome’ which featured multiple award-winning gospel performer, Joe Mettle.

The group captured the attention of the Ghanaian gospel fraternity due to their ability to ‘modernise’ traditional songs and their amazing vocal delivery.

They emerged winners in all three categories they were nominated in at the 2019 edition of 3Music Awards – thus, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Act of the Year and Group of the Year, respectively.

In the same year, the group set a record at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as the first gospel group to have won Group of the Year.

Being nominated in the Best Gospel Music Duo/Band Marbeanatha Africa category in the 2020 edition of MACO, Bethel Revival Choir will be competing with Ancers Music Group of DR. Congo, The Gratitude choir from Nigeria, Healing Worship Team from Rwanda and Joyous Celebration choir of South Africa.

Maranatha African Continental Awards is designed to acknowledge authentic biblical worship music and to honor exceptional individuals from around the globe.