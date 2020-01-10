Parliament has approved a budget of over GHS 390 million for the Electoral Commission to conduct the voter registration exercise ahead of the 2020 national elections.

Documents sighted by Citi News show the amount will be expended on procurement, recruitment, training, data processing, publicity and allowances.

Over GHS161 million is expected to be spent on allowances of registration officials while the procurement of materials is expected to cost over GHS 156 million.

The overall budget approved for the Commission’s activities this year stands at GHS1.3 billion, down from GHS 1.8 billion approved in 2016.

The registration exercise is expected to span between April and May 2020 and run for 50 days.

The Commission has in an earlier interview insisted that it is being financially prudent with the decision to compile a new voters’ register following opposition to the decision by some political parties and analysts.

The Head of Communications at the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Annor in a Citi News interview said: