The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that activities of the Electoral Commission (EC) will be keenly monitored by the Coalition of Political Parties backing it to compile a new voters’ register.

The Coalition which is made up of the NPP and twelve other political parties say the EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 general elections is necessary.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Accra, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, said that the monitoring is needed to ensure that the Electoral Commission delivers a free and fair election this year.

“We are also cautioning the Electoral Commission that the fact that we believe that the enhanced system is good for our electoral process does not mean that we are going to sleep. We will continue to monitor them. We will continue to monitor whichever vendor that gets the contract and make sure that they deliver to the satisfaction of us all in order to ensure that after December elections all of us will continue to go about our duties without any hindrance from anybody,” he stated.

Coalition of Political Parties

Thirteen political parties made up of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), National Democratic Party (NDP), People’s National Convention (PNC), Convention People’s Party (CPP) the United Progressive Party (UPP), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), United Love Party (ULP), New Vision Party (NVP), Yes People’s Party (YPP), Democratic People’s Party (DPP), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) and the Reformed Patriotic Democrats Party (RDP) believe the EC has made a solid case for a new register in terms of cost, time and credibility.

Addressing the media at a press conference, leader of the Coalition of Political Parties for ‘YES’ to a new register, the LPG’s Kofi Akaploo, called on all other political parties in the country to rally behind the EC to organise a free and fair election.

“The EC has made a solid case for a new register in terms of cost, time and credibility. We support the compilation of new register and we expect all political parties to support the EC in the quest to deliver a better-organised election than before.”

Compilation of new voters register

The Electoral Commission (EC) on 27th March, 2019 announced plans to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections following a stakeholders meeting held under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

However, the news has been a controversial subject in the country with political parties expressing divergent views.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has kicked against the move.

The party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said there is no real need for a new register among other changes the Commission seeks to introduce in the electoral system.

He also said it would be a waste of resources to buy biometric equipment for the election.

But the EC’s Samuel Tettey said such claims are unfounded.