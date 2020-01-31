The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has lambasted government for abandoning victims of the violence that marred the Ayawaso Wuogon by-election on January 31, 2019.

Ofosu-Ampofo was speaking at a durbar organized by the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations Against Political Vigilantism to commemorate the 1st year anniversary of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The commemorative durbar was held at the La Bawaleshie Presby School in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

He said no government official showed care and concern to the victims of that incident after it occurred.

“I express my sympathies with the victims and their families. It hasn’t been easy for them and sadly enough, ever since this incident happened and people got injured and hospitalised for almost one year, no government official either the President, Vice President or any minister has taken the plight to even visit them at the hospital to see how they are doing.

“The gentleman who was at the 37 military hospital for almost nine months did not see even one State official visiting him there,” Ofosu-Ampofo lamented.

Meanwhile, NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo expressed his disappointment at officials who failed to turn up for the Durbar commemorative event though they were invited.

Background

The Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election took place on 31st January, 2019 after the death of the incumbent MP Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko on 21st November 2018.

It is recalled that there was a considerable level of violence at the Bawaleshie polling station during the by-election a year ago.

The incident led to several injuries as operatives of national security allegedly assaulted some functionaries of the opposition NDC, leading to violence.

A commission was subsequently set up and its findings published but the government rejected over fifty percent of the recommendations.

Sam George threatens to sue Nana Addo for rejecting parts of Short Commission’s report

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George who was assaulted during the by-election, has indicated he will sue President Akufo-Addo next week, to challenge contents of Government’s White Paper on the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry report.

According to him, he will push Akufo-Addo to give life to recommendations made by the Emile Short-led commission.

Speaking at the commemorative durbar, Sam George said he will fight back till he gets justice.

“The Emile Short Commission issued their report and indicted extensively the President and his dysfunctional appointments to the National Security apparatus and the individuals involved and identified in the unfortunate incident of 31st January, 2019. The President has roundly rejected the findings of the Commission.”

“Myself and the NDC will next week file a lawsuit against Nana Akufo-Addo to challenge the findings of the White Paper and challenge the basis of the White Paper and the rubbishing of the Emile Short Commission and we call on his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately give life to the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission,” he said.