Aker Energy, has entered into a Letter of Intent with Yinson Holdings Berhad to award a bareboat charter and an operations and maintenance contract for floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel at the Pecan field, offshore Ghana.

This will be the second FPSO built by Yinson Holdings Berhad which will be operational in Ghana after the company built the FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor.