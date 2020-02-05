The National Ambulance Service together with the Police Service will soon prosecute individuals who engage in prank calls. A visit by Citi News’ Jude Duncan to the Ambulance Emergency Center confirmed media reports on the increasing number of prank calls made to the dispatch command centre.

In an interview with Matilda Nartey, Head of Dispatch at the Ambulance Emergency Center, she said the service will soon not only publicly name and shame some individuals who engage in prank calls, but also seek the assistance of the police to arrest and prosecute individuals who engage in such.