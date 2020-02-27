The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called off its intended demonstration slated for March 10.

The President of NUGS, Isaac Jay Hyde said the leadership of NUGS made the decision following the government’s assurance to release 10 million cedis by Monday, March 2, 2020.

“The honorable Minister of Education in charge of tertiary assured the students leadership that, they have been to many meetings and are working around the clock to resolve the allocation of the loans and the Deputy Minister of Finance at the meeting indicated to us that tomorrow Friday, 28th of February, 2020, the Ministry will present a cheque of GHS10m which is part of the GHS13m debt owed us as at last semester to offset the debt of students.

“On the part of the Student Loan Trust Fund, they promised us that, come Monday, 2nd March 2020, the disbursement exercise will open and commence and all those who are beneficiaries can access their loans starting next week. It will mean some respite for an intended demonstration,” he said.

The students further expressed their displeasure about the GETFund scandal.

“It is simply shameful to observe that, the modus operandi of scholarship allocation and loan disbursement is simply an attestation to an inherent and ineffective institution and more often stinky politics that continues to involve us as a nation.”

About 820 students of the Takoradi Technical University, TTU, who failed to register before 28th January 2020 would be repeated for the 2019/2020 academic year due to non-disbursement of the students’ loan.

While admitting a breach of the University’s regulation that requires students to register within two weeks of reopening, the SRC President of Takoradi Technical University, Solomon Asegitagwa appealed to the Technical University management to reconsider its decision.

Background

The Students Loan Trust Fund has failed to disburse funds due its beneficiaries for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Last month, Students’ loan beneficiaries threatened to embark on a demonstration if funds due them are not released.

The beneficiaries, who come under the umbrella name, ‘Aggrieved Students Loan Beneficiaries,’ in a press statement expressed disappointment in the delayed disbursement which they claimed was having a toll on their academic work.

They also lamented over the grave effects of the late payment meant for the previous and newly-began semester of the 2019/2020 academic year.