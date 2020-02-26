All public and private basic schools in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region will close down on Thursday and Friday as part of activities to mark the final funeral rites of the Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II.

According to the Sunyani Municipal Education Directorate, all heads of basic schools in the Municipality have been informed about the directive.

Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II died in August 2019 and will be buried on Saturday 29th February 2020.

The Public Relations Officer for the Sunyani Municipal Education Directorate, Ameyaa Kumi Yeboah has confirmed that school pupils will stay at home on Thursday and Friday for the burial service of the Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II.

“We had a meeting from the traditional council through the Municipal Assembly. The Municipal Assembly wrote a letter to the Regional Director requesting school pupils to stay at home on 27th this Thursday and 28th of February, 2020. In fact, the letter was forwarded to Accra and as I speak, we have the approval of the Director-General to ask the school pupil to stay at home for the said dates because of Nana’s funeral.

“We have given information to our heads of schools so officially, on Thursday and Friday, they will be out of school so our advice to the parents is that, the two or three days the children will be at home, they should make sure the children are under perfect control and they should keep them at home and engage them with storybooks and anything that will prevent them from coming out.”

In a related development, some residents of Sunyani were assaulted for failing to observe the traditionally mandated black attire.

The Sunyani Traditional Council issued the directive as part of the funeral and burial rites of the late queen mother, the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II.