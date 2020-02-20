The address was in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

The address gave the president the opportunity to account for his stewardship to the people of Ghana.

Prior to delivering the address, the Minority MPs staged a walkout shortly after the President was ushered into the House.

President Akufo-Addo touched on the economy, education, health, employment, banking and finance among others.

He among other things reiterated his government’s resolve to pay customers whose monies were locked up in the defunct savings and loans and microfinance companies.

President Akufo-Addo said the payments will begin on Monday, February 24, 2020.

The President also used the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to bring down illegal small scale mining also known as galamsey.

Parliament’s public gallery was filled by various dignitaries including former presidents and officials of the various political parties and the diplomatic corps.