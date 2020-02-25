Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has suspended all hall week celebrations scheduled to take place on the University’s campus.

The activities that has been temporarily banned including the annual Students Representative Council week celebrations.

The announcement by the University comes in the wake a violent clash that ensued on the campus over the weekend, between students of the Oguaa Hall and the Atlantic hall of the University.

The incident led to four students sustaining various degrees of injury with several school properties destroyed.

“It is announced for the information of UCC students, the University Community and the general public that following the violent clashes and vandalism that occurred on campus in the early hours of Saturday 22nd February 2020, all hall week celebrations and the Students Representative Council week celebrations are hereby temporarily suspended with immediate effect,” the University’s management said in a statement.

The injured, who were rushed to the university’s hospital, have all been treated and discharged.



A statement by the registrar John Kofi Nyan also disclosed that the management of the University is working hard to ensure that those involved in the clashes are duly punished.

The University management also urged students of the University to desist from any further acts of violent and unlawful actions, adding that the Police has been invited to forestall further clashes as well as to protect lives and properties.

“Meanwhile, Management is making frantic efforts to bring perpetrators of these acts of violence and vandalism to book….Students are therefore advised to desist from any violent and unlawful actions. The University community is hereby informed that there will be the presence of police on campus to protect lives and properties. The cooperation of all is needed,” the statement added.