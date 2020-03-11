15 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana. The number is made up of 12 persons who were mandatorily quarantined by the government and three other persons in the general population.

This increases the total case count of the disease to 68 in Ghana with two deaths.

“The sudden spike in case incidence is as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travelers entering Ghana, as directed by the President,” the Ghana Health Service reported.

“Overall, 30 of the 68 cases have been reported in the general population with the remaining 38 cases among persons currently under mandatory quarantine. As of 24 March, total of 1,030 persons are under mandatory quarantine; samples from 863 of them have been tested and 38 confirmed positive,” the GHS added.

All the active cases have been isolated and receiving treatment.

1,030 mandatorily quarantined

A total of 1,030 people are on mandatory quarantine. On Tuesday [March 25, 2020], 26 of them had tested positive for COVID-19. With the new case announcement on Wednesday [March 26, 2020] a total of 38 of those mandatorily quarantined have been confirmed to have the virus.

167 of those under mandatory quarantine are yet to be tested.

