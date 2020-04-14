The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that some 406 persons have been arrested for violating the partial lockdown directive and the ban on public gatherings.

This was disclosed by ACP Lydia Donkor, Head of Legal and Prosecution, Accra Regional Police Command today, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information to update Ghanaians on the fight against COVID-19.

“So far, 406 persons have been arrested with 103 in custody, 248 have been granted bail and 41 have been processed for court,” she said.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in Ghana, government placed a ban on public gatherings and partially locked down the Greater Accra and Kumasi Metropolitan areas.

Government also formulated the Imposition and Restrictions Act to enable it enforce the directives.

ACP Lydia Donkor used the opportunity to advise the general public to comply with the lockdown and ban on public gatherings or be dealt in court in accordance with the Imposition and Restrictions Act.

“If you are arrested, and after successful investigation, you will be prosecuted and if found guilty, you are likely to pay a fine of ranging from GHS12,000 to GHS60,000 or to a term of imprisonment of 4 years to 10 years or both,” she added.

Below is the regional breakdown of the arrests as highlighted by ACP Lydia Donkor:

Greater Accra Region – 161

Ashanti Region – 70

Volta Region – 67

Western Region – 8

Eastern Region – 6

Tema – 31

Bono Region – 20

Northern Region – 9

Central Region – 24

North East Region – 1

Upper East Region – 8

Upper West Region – 2

Western North Region – 8

Imposition of Restrictions Act

This Act acknowledges the general fundamental freedoms guaranteed under article 21 of the Constitution but also takes into account the fact that the fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution are subject to laws that are supposed to be in the interest of public safety and public health as provided in paragraphs (c), (d) and (e) of clause (4) of Article 21 of the constitution.

Its purpose is to provide powers to impose restrictions on persons in the event of a disaster, emergency or similar circumstance, to ensure public safety and protection.

It also allows for the imposition of restrictions on the freedom of entry into Ghana or movement in Ghana of a person who is not a citizen of Ghana.

Government extended Coronavirus-induced partial lockdown.

Government has extended the lockdown imposed on some parts of the country by one more week.

The extension took effect from Monday, April 13, 2020, will be subject to review.

“The decision has been taken through the issuance of another executive instrument to extend the restriction of movements in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts by one more week beginning 1 am on Monday the 13th of April, subject to review,” the President said.

The President earlier announced a two-week partial lockdown of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area including Tema and Kasoa as well as the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area as parts of the effort to stop the spread of the viral disease in the country.

The decision is aimed at assisting the government enhance its contact tracing and testing efforts.

