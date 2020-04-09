Government has extended the lockdown imposed on some parts of the country by one more week.

The extension which takes effect from Monday, April 13, 2020, will be subject to review.

“The decision has been taken through the issuance of another executive instrument to extend the restriction of movements in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts by one more week beginning 1 am on Monday the 13th of April, subject to review,” the President said.

The President earlier announced a two-week partial lockdown in the aforementioned areas as part of the effort to stop the spread of the virus in Ghana.

The decision was also aimed at assisting the government enhance its contact tracing and testing efforts.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count hits 378

Meanwhile confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus has shot up to 378.

The President said the new cases were detected as a result of the ongoing enhanced contact tracing and testing exercise.

He pointed out that some 10000 test results are expected in the coming which will enable the government to decide on the way forward.

“We should be able to test some additional 10000 samples in the coming week to gives us a clearer picture to enable us to take a decision on the way forward.”