Parliament has approved the nomination of Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye for the position of a Deputy Minister of Health.

The approval followed the recommendation of the Appointments Committee of the House for his nomination to be approved by consensus after Dr Okoe Boye appeared before the committee on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Appointments Committee and First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, read the report of the committee on the floor of Parliament today, Friday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated Bernard Okoe Boye as a Deputy Minister of Health-designate on April 6, 2020.

The Deputy Minister-designate was vetted on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

During his vetting, he said as a Deputy Minister, he will work with his superiors to ensure the harmonization of energies and competencies to defeat the pandemic.

Profile of Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

Prior to his nomination, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye was the Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He is a Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Dr Okoe Boye is a licensed medical practitioner who holds BSC in Human Biology, Medicine and Surgery from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He also holds a Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH) from Hamburg School of Applied Science and an A1 certificate in German from the Geothe Institute, Accra.

Dr Oko-Boye had his house job at the Ghana Health Service from 2009 to 2012. He then continued as a Medical Officer in the same Institution for four years.

Currently, he is a Physician at Lekma Hospital, a government health facility located at Teshie.

