President Nana Akufo-Addo has asked Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye to bring his competence and capabilities to bear as the government fights to contain the novel Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the appointment of the Ledzokuku MP has come at a time when his services is most needed.

The President was speaking after he swore in Dr. Okoe Boye at the Jubilee House on Monday.

“You know very well what is going on. The pandemic that has changed so many things in the lives of our people and the governance of our state so you come at a very challenging and difficult time but myself and all of those who know you are very confident that you have what it takes to confront this challenge and add your talent and energy to the work of government.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated Bernard Okoe Boye as a Deputy Minister of Health-designate on April 6, 2020.

The Deputy Minister-designate was vetted on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

During his vetting, he said as a Deputy Minister, he will work with his superiors to ensure the harmonization of energies and competencies to defeat the pandemic.

Profile of Dr Bernard Okoe Boye

Prior to his nomination, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye was the Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He is a Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Dr Okoe Boye is a licensed medical practitioner who holds BSC in Human Biology, Medicine and Surgery from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He also holds a Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH) from Hamburg School of Applied Science and an A1 certificate in German from the Geothe Institute, Accra.

Dr Okoe Boye had his house job at the Ghana Health Service from 2009 to 2012. He then continued as a Medical Officer in the same Institution for four years.

Currently, he is a Physician at Lekma Hospital, a government health facility located at Teshie.

