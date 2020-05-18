Citi TV’s flagship programme, Breakfast Daily, has introduced a new segment that gives their audience the opportunity to speak directly to the President.

The segment, ‘Hello Mr President’, places the viewers at the centre, granting them a platform to share their challenges with the policymakers.

It the segment runs on the show every Wednesday from 9:30 am to 10:00 am.

Viewers who want to air their challenges are to submit a minute long-video or brief text via the email address [email protected] or via WhatsApp at +233 55 058 5832.

The submitted videos will be played on-air, analysed and then the hosts will get in touch with policy-makers to find solutions to them.

The Breakfast Daily is live on Citi TV from 7:30 am to 10:00 am.