Members of the Contract Cleaners Association of Ghana (CCAG), have joined efforts to mitigate the impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Ghana by carrying out a clean-up exercise at the Ga East Municipal Hospital’s COVID-19 National Treatment Centre in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to citinewsroom.com, the Chairman of the Association, Sammy Laing, said the exercise, which involved cleaning and disinfecting washrooms as well as other interior and exterior works, forms part of the Association’s contribution to the fight against the global pandemic.

He said, the exercise also falls in line with CCAG’s role as official cleaning partners for the COVID-19 Private Fund which is constructing a 100-bed facility for use as isolation centre at the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

With over 150 contract cleaners under the Association, Mr. Laing assured the public that CCAG upholds international standards in the business to ensure that best practices are observed and clients are satisfied.

He advised Ghanaians to practice personal hygiene and other protocols such as social distancing and the use of sanitizers to curb the spread of the virus.

The Head of Administration and Support Services at the hospital, Rev. Samuel Obeng-Mensah, lauded CCAG for the initiative and called on other corporate organisations to complement government’s efforts by assisting COVID-19 Treatment Centres across the country through donations.

He said authorities are keeping the facility in the best condition possible to maintain its standard as a newly-opened health centre.