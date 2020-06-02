Following the lifting of some restrictions in the country, some Members of Parliament have expressed varied views on the decision.

President Akufo-Addo announced that religious activities can commence from Friday, June 5, 2020, with 100 congregants or less within a one-hour service.

The President also announced the reopening of schools for final year students only to prepare and enable them to take their exit examinations.

This easing of restrictions has generated discussions.

While some are welcoming the decision, others are also not entirely enthused about the easing of those restrictions.

Members of Ghana’s Parliament are the latest to join the fray.

Some are of the view that the measure is a step in the right direction while others believe that the measures are not clear enough and would be difficult to ensure compliance.

Mr. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the MP for Sekondi said, “We have gotten to the point where the experts have been able to study the nature of the various and have come to the conclusion that it has not left or that we haven’t overcome it, but we ought to get back to some form of normalcy and take steps that will necessarily protect us”.

Meanwhile, ABA Fuseini, the Member of Parliament for the Sagnarigu Constituency accused the President of taking a political decision.

“Every Ghanaian who listened to the broadcast without an iota of doubt got anguished that you are talking about a system where we are supposed to have eased restrictions for the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians and it is targeted at just your political ambitions.”

“In the matter of the National Identification Authority and the Electoral Commission, you even heard him trying to justify that previously they were exemptions for them when there were no exemptions for them.”

However, Madam Angela Alorwu-Tay, the Member of Parliament for Afadjato South Constituency was worried about the upsurge in Ghana’s COVID-19 case count amidst the easing of the restrictions.

“Easing the restrictions at this time is unfortunate. In March when restrictions were imposed, we saw the figures and we are seeing the figures now. They are not coming down, they are increasing daily and so what is the basis for easing the restrictions?” she expressed.