The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) will be conducting an exercise aimed at educating Ghanaians on the need to partake in the upcoming voter registration exercise which begins on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The Electoral Commission was on Thursday given the clearance by the Supreme Court to compile a new electoral roll for this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chairperson of the NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah said the commission will firm up its activities in the coming days.

“We will be educating Ghanaians. We will be raising awareness about the registration exercise. So we will be talking to our Regional Directors. Before the ruling, we had already discussed how will be going about the sensitization should the ruling suggest that the voter registration exercise be carried out,” she said.

The Electoral Commission is set to compile a new voters’ register from June 30, 2020, to August 6, 2020.

The electoral management body made the announcement in a statement on the back of the clearance it received from the Supreme Court for the registration exercise to proceed unabated.

“The Electoral Commission takes this opportunity to assure its stakeholders that the Voters Registration Exercise will start from Tuesday, the 30th of June 2020 to the 6th of August, 2020. The Commission entreats all its stakeholders to hold themselves in readiness for the Voters Registration Exercise,” the EC added in a statement.

Already, Regional Health Directors have been asked to deploy health personnel to provide health support during the voter registration exercise.

It is the primary responsibility of the health staff at the centres to provide medical support in the area of sensitization on the COVID-19 protocols, taking body temperatures of all potential registrants, ensuring mandatory use of nose mask, social distancing and hygiene protocols.

They are also to make necessary referrals when the need arises.