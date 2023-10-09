The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to punish persons who stormed the studio of United Television (UTV) without permission to serve as a deterrent to others.

On Saturday night while the station’s prime time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’ was ongoing, a group of people alleged to be members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) invaded the studio of UTV, disrupted the live programme, and proceeded to threaten to assault the host and her guests.

It later emerged that the thugs were led by the Klottey Korle Youth Organizer of the NPP, under the orders of Ernest Owusu Bempah, a Deputy Director of Communications and other leading figures of the governing party.

The NCCE in a statement issued on Monday noted that “The Commission applauds the Ghana Police Service for their swiftness in the arrest made for investigations to begin. The NCCE further urges the Service to follow the matter to its logical conclusion and punish the offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.”

It encouraged Ghanaians especially political parties and actors to avoid intemperate language and uphold the culture of political tolerance enshrined in the Fourth Republican 1992 Constitution.

“Further, the Commission urges political parties to practice politics of decency that is acceptable in the democratic ethos to help strengthen and safeguard the peace and unity of our nation,” NCCE added.