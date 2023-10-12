The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim has rendered an unqualified apology to the management of UTV after some irate youth of the party unlawfully invaded the studios of the TV station.

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, during the live broadcast of United Showbiz, a gang of NPP members invaded the UTV studios and demanded the removal of Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, the show’s regular analyst.

The group were upset that A Plus tore into pieces a letter from the NPP leadership to the management of UTV requesting a reform of the United Showbiz panel.

Chairman Ntim obviously not happy with the conduct of the NPP youth walked into the studios of Peace FM on Thursday and publicly condemned their action.

In rendering the apology, he assured that the party leadership will ensure that such reprehensible action is not repeated.

“On behalf of the party, I’m rendering an unqualified apology to the management of Despite media, to you Kwami Sefa Kayi and all Ghanaians for what happened. The NPP tradition does not countenance such misbehaviour as we are noted to be disciplined people.

“I want to assure you that going forward the party leadership will ensure that no such reprehensible act is repeated. We will be guided by discipline in our actions, you can count on us,” Chairman Ntim told Host Kwame Sefa Kayi in an interview.

He added: “You know me, there have been several incidents where I have been provoked but I never reacted and always maintained my cool and this is the sort of quality I want to transcend to party members from the National to polling station levels. I want everyone to have self-control in our political discourse.

“Internally, we will put measures in place to ensure that this sort of behaviour does not reoccur. This assurance goes to all media houses across the country.”