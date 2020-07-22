Ghana has confirmed 683 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 29,672.

The number of cases that have recovered is 26,090 with the death toll remaining at 153.

The number of active cases is therefore 3,429 according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

A geographical overview of the active cases shows that a major part of the caseload is in the southern part of the country with the Greater Accra region being the leader while the northern part of the country has very few active cases.