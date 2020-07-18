Government will begin the second phase of its nationwide disinfection and fumigation exercise tomorrow, Sunday, July 19, 2020.

The exercise will begin in some selected markets in Accra.

A statement from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development said the exercise will last for two weeks, between Sunday, July 19 and Saturday, August 1, 2020, in all 16 regions in the country.

“The second phase of the disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of markets, lorry parks, public toilets and public spaces would come off throughout the 16 regions across the country. The exercise which would last for two weeks, starts from Sunday, July 19, to Saturday, August 1, 2020,” the statement signed by the sector Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama noted.

The Minister, directed all Regional Coordinating Councils “to ensure compliance with the above directive by MMDAs in their respective regions.”

This cleaning of public places forms part of efforts to fight the novel Coronavirus which has infected some 26,572 persons in Ghana as of July 18, 2020.

Although the current active cases stand at 3,513 following the discharge some persons who have recovered from the disease, some 114 persons who were infected had succumbed.

Government is undertaking the disinfection and fumigation exercise in collaboration with waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and its partners.

It will be recalled that, during the initial stages of the COVID-19 situation in Ghana, Government in collaboration with Zoomlion undertook a similar exercise nationwide.

A number of markets, lorry stations, educational institutions and other public spaces were disinfected and fumigated in that exercise.