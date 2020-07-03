The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye has directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to appear before the house to answer questions on the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The directive gives the EC two weeks after the exercise to appear before the House.

“Two weeks after the registration exercise has come to an end, the Electoral Commission must send relevant representatives to this honourable House and give the House a briefing,” Prof Oquaye said in Parliament.

This would be in line with precedence in Ghana’s electoral history, the Speaker noted.

The voter registration exercise commenced on June 30.

The exercise will run until the end of July.

The Commission will use three days for a mopping-up exercise which will be done at the end of the main Registration Exercise.

One of the main points of interest has been the lack of social distancing at the registration centres.

There have also been minor challenges with logistics recorded.