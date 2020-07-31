An Accra Circuit Court presided over by H.H Mrs Christiana Cannhasr has sentenced Joseph Kodua, a 31-year-old security man to 20 years imprisonment for defiling his 12-year-old biological daughter and threatening her with death.

The facts of the case as presented in court was that, Joseph Kodua, on the 15th of June, 2019 went to pick up his daughter who was by then living with her auntie at Agbogba in Accra to his duty post without the consent of the woman.

Joseph Kodua, with the excuse that it was late for him to return his daughter to the auntie’s house, kept her overnight.

That night, Joseph Kodua made several sexual advances at his daughter. He further threatened to kill her with a hacksaw blade and a knife if she resisted him or refused to comply with his sexual demands.

After succeeding with the threats, he forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The convict the next morning returned his daughter to the auntie.

On the 17th of July, 2019, Joseph Kodua went to his daughter’s school to pick her up again, but the school denied him access and reported the abuse to the victim’s auntie.

The Madina DOVVSU was subsequently informed leading to his arrest. During interrogation, the victim revealed her ordeal to the police.

Joseph Kodua later admitted to having raped his daughter and was convicted on his own plea.

He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.