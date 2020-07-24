Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to restore to Ghanaians the peace, unity and tranquillity that has eluded them under the leadership of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to the former President, under the late President Mills, there was peace and unity among Ghanaians which promoted development.

He further bemoaned how violence has now taken over and said he will commit to bring back that peace if voted into power in December 2020.

He was speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony that was held in memory of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwe Park in Accra on Friday.

“Today Ghanaians are crying for a nation where there will be justice for all, irrespective of your political affiliation or your ethnic origin. Today Ghanaians are crying for a nation where all of us will be considered as citizens united in our diversity. Today Ghanaians are crying for a nation where shall be equal before the law. May God grant us this peace and unity. I stand today before the tomb that holds the mortal remain of the prince of peace and I pledge that I will continue his fight for the peace of his country.”

“May this anniversary of his death be a turning point in the fortunes of our nation. May his peace and grace guide us as a nation. May his peace and grace, guide us as a party to the victory we so desire in the elections of December 2020 so that we shall restore to this country the peace and unity we once enjoyed,” he stated.

Prof. Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, while serving as President of Ghana.

He passed on at the 37 Military Hospital three days after his birthday. He would have been 76-years-old on July 21, 2020.

John Mahama, then a Vice President took over as flagbearer for the NDC and won the elections that year.

Since Atta Mills’ demise, the NDC and his family have held public lectures to honour him, but this year’s event was called off following the outbreak of the coronavirus and its attendant restrictions on public gatherings.

Many sympathizers, including former president Jerry John Rawlings, attended the ceremony to pay their respects to the late President.