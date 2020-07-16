The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has disowned one Emmanuel Awuah purported to be a student of the University.

Mr. Emmanuel Awuah is in police custody for allegedly killing an Uber driver.

According to police at Tafo-Pankrono in the Ashanti Region, Emmanuel confessed to killing the deceased driver after he was arrested.

Police say the deceased, Thomas Danso who owed the suspect an amount of GHS1,200 was unable to repay after he was approached by the suspect on several occasions to settle his debt.

Earlier reports suggested that the 23-year-old Emmanuel Awuah was a final student of KNUST.

But the University in a statement issued on Thursday, July 16, 2020, said the accused person has not registered with the school in the last two academic years.

“Our records indicate that Master Emmanuel Awuah did not register for the 1st and 2nd semesters of the 2018/2019 Academic Year. He again did not register for the 1st and 2nd semester of the 2019/2020 Academic Year. He did not defer his programme, neither did he indicate any reasons(s) for abandoning his programme of study at the University. Per the University’s regulations, a student who abandons his course for one full academic year without any cause ceases to be a student of the University. In this case, the said student abandoned his course for the academic years and can, therefore, not be referred to as a KNUST final year student.”

The University further urged the media to check properly before referring to the school with such cases or face legal action.

“Management strongly urges the media to cross-check facts properly with the University’s public relations office before tarnishing the hard-won reputation of the University or risk legal actions,” the statement further added.

Meanwhile, the University has condemned the actions of Emmanuel Awuah and urged the Ghana Police Service to ensure that he is made to face justice for his action.

Court remands suspect who allegedly killed Uber driver

Emmanuel Awuah was on Monday, July 16, 2020, remanded into police custody by a District Court at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

He has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

His plea was not taken on his first appearance in court.

Prosecutors prayed the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused person’s accomplice to aid police in their investigations.

Prosecutors also asked for some time from the court to enable them to forward the docket to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

The court presided over by His Worship Thomas Boadi Soyori remanded the accused person into police custody to re-appear on 3rd August 2020.