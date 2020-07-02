The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has joined many Ghanaians in mourning the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known in political circles as Sir John.

The former President in a Facebook post to eulogize the CEO of the Forestry Commission who passed on yesterday, July 1, after contracting COVID-19 said Sir John brought interesting moments to Ghana’s political discourse.

“He was a feisty and intriguing politician who brought lots of interesting moments to our political discourse.”

Mr. Mahama further described the late Sir John as his “good friend”.

Here is John Dramani Mahama’s full post:

My condolences to the family of our dear brother, and my good friend, Sir John, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

I also extend my condolences to the entire New Patriotic Party (NPP) family for this painful loss.

Other tributes

Sir John died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post described the deceased as a “passionate devotee” of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition and a loyalist of the NPP.

Vice-President, Dr. Bawumia also in a tweet hours after the news said he had spoken to Sir John a day earlier and was surprised to learn of his passing. He described him as a good man who will be missed.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin posted on Facebook that: “R.I.P Sir John. Till we meet again!!”

