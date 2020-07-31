The much-anticipated music video of Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ which features Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale is out.

This comes after the announcement of the release of Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ movie, which is a visual album to her ‘Lion King: the Gift’ music album.

With a few hours to the premiere of the movie, the ‘Already’ video has been published on Beyoncé’s official YouTube page.

‘Black is King’ is a musical film and visual album which was largely directed, written and executive produced by American singer Beyoncé.

The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

The film talks about a young African king who is cast out from his family into an unforgiving world. He subsequently undergoes a journey “through betrayal, love and self-identity” to reclaim his throne, utilizing the guidance of his ancestors and childhood love.