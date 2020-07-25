Armed robbers who robbed a gold buying agent on Friday evening at Dompim in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality in the Western Region ended up shooting to death a rubber farmer.

Some other persons were also been injured in the process.

The Tarkwa Nsuaem Divisional Police Commander, ACP Dennis Abade, confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“Yes, it is true that on 24/7/2020 around 2000 hours, about seven masked men armed with assorted weapons attacked the house of a lady gold dealer, Mary Boah, also known as Afua Ketewa, at the outskirts of Dompim near Nsuaem. The armed robbers held the lady and children, hostage, amidst indiscriminate firing and beatings and succeeded in taking her gold and money”.

“A neighbour, Kofi Atobam, who heard the gunshots rushed to the scene but was shot in the stomach by the armed men who were then fleeing the scene. Crime scene experts have visited the scene and efforts are in place to trace and arrest the perpetrators”, he added.