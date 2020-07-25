A security analyst, Adam Bonaa has described as welcoming, the news of the police’s invitation of Mavis Hawa Koomson to interrogate her for discharging a firearm at a registration centre although he believes the invitation is late.

He said the police should have acted more urgently in taking action on the matter.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Friday, Adam Bonaa said the failure of the police to act timeously in connection with the incident could lead to the loss of important evidence.

“The police should have acted early. When it comes to issues about firearms or ballistics, it is just like murder or kidnapping, the longer you wait before you start the proper interrogations and investigations and gathering of evidence, the more you miss crucial evidence that you could have picked up earlier,” he said.

“If they had acted quickly, properly they would have had a lot of information…When you fire a firearm, immediately it leaves a lot of traces in its way,” he added.

The Central Regional Police Command on Friday interrogated the Special Development Initiatives Minister and MP for Awutu Senya East over her firing of warning shots at the Step to Christ registration centre on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Her firearm was also retrieved by the police.

The development comes after public criticisms over her actions with many accusing the police of bias and urging the minister to resign.

The minister in media interviews claimed her action was in self-defence amidst confusion at the centre.

But Adam Bonaa said the minister’s excuse is untenable and calls for her resignation are not out of place.

Responding to suggestions that by virtue of her position as a minister of state and legislator, she cannot be immediately arrested, Adam Bonaa said the law that grants legislators some immunity from arrest only relates to when they are on their way to or from Parliament hence does not apply to her.