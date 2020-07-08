The Ministry of Sanitation says it has secured land to construct an engineered sanitary landfill in the Ga West Municipality.

This follows the planned decommissioning and re-engineering of the Kpone and Oti landfill sites after health concerns raised by residents in the respective communities.

Addressing the press on the work of the Sanitation Ministry so far, the sector Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, said two transfer stations will be constructed at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission and the Adentan Municipality.

“In response to the overwhelming sanitation challenges, the Ministry, under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID), has secured a parcel of land to construct an Engineered Sanitary Landfill and a Materials Recovery Facility in the Ga West Municipality.”

“In addition, two Transfer Stations will be constructed at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission and the Adentan Municipality respectively. Two major dumpsites at Abokobi and Agbogbloshie (Old Fadama) will be capped. Expression of Interest (EOI) for Consultancy Services for Detailed Engineering Design (DED) and construction supervision for the Landfill and Capping components have been received and are being evaluated,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has launched a street litter bin program which has so far secured 8,100 litter bins to be positioned around the country.

Mrs. Dapaah urged Ghanaians to “not put in our house garbage or waste.”

“It is for itinerant people who walk around with drinks to put in the bottles and your take away bowls if necessary.”

“We have also distributed some of these new bins; we have 3,000 of them, we have distributed 600 to the Ministry of Defence for onward distribution to their installations and also 400 bins have also been given to the ministry of interior to serve our police stations.”

“It is therefore expected of the general public to cooperate by depositing only litter generated while on the street, into these bins and not to fill them with household waste,” she said.