The voter registration exercise ended with 16,963,306 persons registered to vote.

These provisional figures were announced today [Wednesday] by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, pending processes of deduplication and adjudication.

It includes the 30,814 persons registered during the two-day mop-up registration exercise over the weekend.

She expects the figure to drop after these processes.

“The process of deduplication and adjudication, which are currently going will flag multiple registrations in the system,” she said.

“Additionally, the challenge system put in place during the registration and exhibition exercise will further flag unqualified voters on the register,” Jean Mensa noted further.

The EC chairperson is confident that the upcoming processes “will contribute to the cleaning of the register and ensure its integrity and credibility ahead of the 2020 election.”

The Greater Accra Region had the most registered voters with 3,590,805 persons.

The Ashanti Region followed with, 3,013,856 persons, Eastern Region with 1,628,108 persons and the Central Region with 1,566,061 persons.

The Commission last week announced that there were close to 800,000 persons “quarantined” on multiple registrations and exceptions list.

It has put in place an Adjudication Committee to manually determine cases of duplicated voter registrations.