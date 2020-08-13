Tema is touted as one of Ghana’s most well-planned communities.

Its Central Sewage System constructed in the days of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was only paralleled by that of the Akosombo township.

But years of neglect have led to broken downpipes and treatment plants.

As a result, untreated grey water and faecal matter are discharged into open-air channels and emptied into the sea.

Residents tell Citi News‘ Caleb Kudah, who visited the area that faecal matter from the homes of neighbours chokes their homes, while those in flats say they have had to live with the unbearable stench of their own excreta as they say the sewage system has collapsed.

Click below to watch the full report: