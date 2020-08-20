John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on Volta Chiefs to consider him as a son, who must be supported to the top.

The former President who is seeking a comeback as the next President of the Republic said he needed the prayer and blessing of the Chiefs and promised not to take the loyalty and support of the people from the party’s stronghold for granted.

Mr Mahama made the appeal in response to demands on him by the Anlo Traditional Council to see to the development needs in Anlo should he emerge winner after December 7.

The Council among other things called for the construction of deplorable roads in the Shime areas, provision of water at an important Anlo town of Anyako, dredging of the Keta Lagoon to bring some respite to fisher folks and, the long-held dream of a port at Keta to reignite its former glory as a major trading town.

Earlier, chiefs from North Tongu, Central Tongu, and South Tongu Constituencies demanded from the next Mahama administration the needed development, which was largely about roads, health facilities, and potable water.

The NDC leader assured the Chiefs of his commitment to address the developmental challenges of the people of the region and asked that the people should not go back on their loyalty for the party over the years saying, “consider me as a son and as a son, I’ll look favourably at my region.”

He said his government did not take to “sweet promises and deception” to entice people as had been the case with the current administration citing the appointment of a director of the yet-to-exist Keta Port, which he called a “Sign Port” as an example.

Mr Mahama said the NDC government recognised the importance of a port at Keta and had begun processes for its development and said when given the power, the processes would be continued for Keta Port to come into fruition just as he would see to other projects that would benefit the people of the region.