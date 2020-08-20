The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has initiated moves to find shelter for victims of Wednesday’s fire outbreak at Kaase-Fare in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti region.

Officers of NADMO who visited the area to assess the extent of damage, say they will be submitting their report on the incident to the regional secretariat to determine the sort of support to be given to the affected persons.

Adusei Kwaku Andrews, the Emergency Operations Officer of NADMO for the Asokwa Municipality speaking to Citi News indicated that are working to secure temporary shelter for the victims.

“What we have gotten from the assessment we have done so far is that the fire started from below and burnt upwards. Usually, fires burn downwards but with this particular incident, we believe there was fuel at the top that attracted the fire to burn upwards to the top of the hill.

“Regarding the victims who are displaced, we will forward our report to the regional secretariat so that they can help us find a temporary safe haven for them. We may have to put them in churches and schools for now until they can find other places to move to. From our checks, about 94 to 100 people have lost their places of residence.”

Several persons have been displaced after fire gutted about twenty-one makeshift structures at Kaase-Fare in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti region on the evening of Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

The residents, who are predominantly settlers, are counting their losses as their properties have been completely destroyed.

Even though fire officers have begun investigations into the incident, the cause of the fire outbreak has not been established yet.

Speaking to Citi News, the Acting Municipal Fire Commander for Asokwa, Bernard Nyemi-Tei noted that some fuel which is being sold in the area may have caused the fire to spread more quickly.

“We had a distress call and we rushed to the scene and when we got there, we realised that the structures were made up of basically wood. They were also housing fuel-petrol, diesel- so that made the fire to spread more. Fortunately, there was no casualty because the fire was brought under control within 10 to 20 minutes. For now, we don’t have a clear picture of how the fire started, but once the activity is volatile fuel, we are suspecting that an ignition source came into contact with the fuel. But we are yet to confirm”, he said.

The caretaker of the makeshift structures, Johnson Amuzu Amey who has been speaking on behalf of the residents in the area is calling on authorities for assistance.

