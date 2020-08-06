In this edition of the Eyewitness News Umaru Sanda Amadu and Frema Adunyame:

– WAEC begins stakeholder engagements to address student disturbances at Bright SHS

– E/R: Headteacher accused of inciting attack on WAEC officers supervising exams

– Police deployed to Ndewura Jakpa Senior Technical School after students riot

– Ivor Greenstreet, two others pick form for CPP flagbearer race

– Sammy Gyamfi reports Ken Agyapong to CID over alleged threat on his life

– A/R: Committee probing death of KNUST SHS student presents report to Minister.