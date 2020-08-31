The first live show Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol took place over the weekend with great excitement and riveting performances.

The top ten contestants treated Ghanaians to a good time of music as they showcased their keyboard prowess with their favourite compositions of music ranging from classical music, contemporary hi-life, gospel, among others.

Kwame Yeboah, a multi-talented instrumentalist, Mawuyrami Ocloo, Ghana’s first trained music therapist and Zapp Mallet a legendary music producer who was the judges for the night gave plaudits to contestants for the significant improvement in their performance for the night and advised them to keep practising constantly.

The Keyboard Idol promises to be exciting with lots of surprises as the show unfolds.

