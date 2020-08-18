Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia has said the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government failed to complete major roads in some regions in the country.

He made this known while addressing a gathering at the government’s 3rd town hall meeting and results fair held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

“Under the previous government, after eight years in office, they could not complete one major road in either Upper West, Upper East or Western North Region,” said the Vice President.

Dr. Bawumia said the government intends constructing the roads in these regions before the end of the year.

“Before the end of this year, we would have already constructed the Lawra road. We would have also completed the Bolga to Bawku road for Upper East. What we have done in four years is more than what they would have done than in eight years.”

Over 8,000 infrastructural projects completed