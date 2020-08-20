The administrator of the notorious website -‘Empress leak’, Anderson Ofosuhene Anim also known as Morio Gee has been granted bail in the sum of GHS 300,000 after he was arrested for revenge pornography, obscenity and extortion.

The bail was granted by an Accra Circuit court on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Mr. Anim as part of the bail conditions will provide two sureties to be justified with landed property.

The empress leak website administrator is known for the publication of child pornographic and adult sexual content.

He reportedly conducts his alleged illegal business at Osino, in the Eastern Region.

Victims of Anim’s alleged criminal activities are reached out to by the perpetrators and are forced to pay between GHS500 to GHS1,000 via mobile money to have their sexual activities taken down from the website which sometimes proves futile.

Prosecution disclosed that, Anim had invested the proceeds of the crime into purchasing houses and vehicles.

The court, presided over by Susana Eduful, adjourned the case to October 12, 2020, pending an advice from the Attorney General’s Department.

Documents of the landed property are to be deposited at the Court’s Registry until the case is finally determined.

The prosecution has also been ordered to file the advice from the Attorney General’s department in a month’s time.

All digital devices of the suspect have been retrieved.

Efforts are also being made to get other accomplices of Anim’s crimes.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of the Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the National Cyber Security Technical Working Group, apprehend Anim as part of efforts to provide an effective mechanism for citizens to report suspected and identified cybercrime and cybersecurity incidents.

An investigation to clamp down on activities of empress leak was launched after a female Senior High School student, filed a report on January 6, 2020, with the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-GH) of the NCSC.

The report by the victim who is below 18 years, was to alert the CERT-GH team of an uploaded sexually explicit video of her to the website.

Victims are allegedly coaxed to either share nude pictures/video of themselves or perform sexual acts that are secretly recorded.

The said criminals allegedly capitalize on these recordings to extort monies from victims.