The Council of Elders of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has resolved the initial confusion over the date for the party’s National Delegates Congress.

There was some disagreement between the leader of the party, Dr. Edward Mahama, and the party’s Chairman, Bernard Mornah.

The National Chairman of the PNC, Bernard Mornah had set the party’s National Delegates Congress for September 19, 2020 but that decision was overturned by a separate directive from former flagbearer, Dr. Mahama.

But the party, in a press statement, said its Council of Elders has intervened to resolve the impasse, “in the larger interest of the party.”

“The Council of Elders of the People’s National Convention at its emergency meeting held in Accra on Saturday, August 22, 2020, has decided in the larger interest of the party to intervene to resolve the impasse between the National Executive Committee members and the Leader of the Party regarding the date for the filing of nominations and filing fees for the party’s impending congress prior to the 2020 general election.”

Meanwhile, the Elders of the party have also affirmed NEC’s directive to allow nominations to remain open in all the regions of the country for aspirants until September 7, 2020.

The forms are to be submitted by close of day on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Below are the filing fees for all positions

Positions Fees

Flagbearer GHS30,000

National Chairperson GHS20,000

National Vice Chairperson GHS10,000

General Secretary GHS10,000

National Organier GHS5,000

National Women’s Org. GHS5,000

National Treasurer GHS5,000

National Youth Org. GHS5,000

Below is the full press statement from PNC