The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) wants the West African Examinations Council to be held accountable for the leakage of the examination questions and examiners list in the ongoing 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

NUGS says the unfortunate leakage of the papers is as a result of the ‘willful negligence’ by the examination management body which must be comprehensively investigated.

In a statement, the Union insisted that the phenomenon is “against all efforts towards building a meritorious society”.

It, therefore, urged WAEC, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other relevant authorities to intensify efforts aimed at “reversing this worrying trend“.

“The National Union of Ghana is shocked and disgusted that examination papers continue to leak in the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) as a result of the willful negligence of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and wishes to by this medium, call on WAEC and other stakeholders such as the Ghana Education Service (GES) to put in place strict measures to end this spectacle of exam leakages.”

There have been allegations that some of the questions in the ongoing WASSCE leaked on social media.

Already WAEC has admitted snapshots of the Mathematics (Core) 2 paper were posted on social media platforms although it happened after the release of the paper from its strong rooms.

The Council also acknowledged that the list of its examiners has also been leaked to the public and have thus reported the issue to the police cybersecurity department for investigations.

The Council has assured it will continue to roll out various measures to deal with these illegal activities in order to ensure fairness to all candidates and maintain the integrity of the examination.

While the Minority in Parliament has called for the cancellation of the leaked papers, other stakeholders including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) are demanding an independent probe into the matter.

“The National Union of Ghana Students is, therefore, once again, calling on WAEC, the GES and all other stakeholders to put in place measures to end the leakage of exam papers in the ongoing WASSCE examinations”, the NUGS statement added.