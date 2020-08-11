Zoomlion Ghana Limited has completed its scheduled disinfection exercise in the educational facilities in the North East Region.

The exercise which started on June 10 to June 27, saw a total of 622 basic schools, 15 Senior High Schools and one tertiary school disinfected from COVID-19.

The schools included both public and private.

The Zonal Manager of Zoomlion in the region, Edmond Kwaku Vidjah told Citi News that the facilities are ready for use if schools are to resume.

“We have made sure to do a good job by disinfecting every corner of the schools. This is to ensure that the facilities are safe and we can assure you that students could use it if schools were to resume anytime soon.”

The headmaster of one of the beneficiary schools, Langbinsi Senior High, Mr. Aloriwe, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, saying it has been very thorough.

“I am so satisfied with the work done. It’s a very good work done. The school is, for now, free and the final year students are more comfortable and safe in the school. The staff is also grateful and happy for the exercise,” he said.

Before the disinfection process, Zoomlion first embarked on a clean-up exercise by ensuring that at least the classroom blocks are clean.

At the basic schools, areas disinfected were the classrooms, teachers’ common rooms and the headmasters’ offices.

At the senior high schools, the classrooms, libraries, corridors, canteens, cafeterias, offices, computer labs, dormitories, washrooms, storerooms, laboratories, dining halls and staff common rooms were disinfected.

This was to ensure the protection of both students and staff from coronavirus coupled with the measures already taken by the various schools.