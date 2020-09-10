Shatta Wale’s manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bulldog, has confirmed the agreement between his artist and Ghana’s Exim Bank for the promotion of made-in-Ghana products.

Bulldog admits that the contractual agreement, signed a few weeks ago, has already commenced.

The deal first came to the fore during the ongoing Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sittings.

Although a member of the Committee, Ras Mubarak believes GHS 2 million has been paid to Shatta Wale and other brand ambassadors, Exim Bank has denied paying any influencer such an amount.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News, Bulldog admitted that his artiste was contacted for the job.

“We have been engaged by the Exim Bank to perform ambassadorial duties for made in Ghana stuff. I mean it is only right that the Ghanaian does it, and we are glad and actually humbled that we were called upon to execute those duties. We have had some engagement with Exim Bank, so we have been spoken to on that level,” he said.

When asked whether his client has received payment for his ambassadorial work, Bulldog said: “I cannot state the figure, it is contractual. What I know for a fact is that we have been engaged by Exim bank to do stuff for Ghana. But we are not doing it for free. We are being paid to do this ambassadorial role. I have not seen a cheque, I have not seen the money either. I do not know whether or not the money has been paid. I’ll have to check the account,” he said.

Exim Bank clarified it had only contracted Shatta Wale and Mr. Kofi Adu also known as Agya Koo to use their influence in the creative industry to promote made-in-Ghana products. The bank however insisted that it had not made any payments to Shatta Wale

“We wish to state categorically that no amount of such magnitude has been paid to any Ambassador or Influencer. The bank has not doled out GHS2 million to Shatta Wale. This allegation is factually incorrect and misleading,” the bank said in a statement.

