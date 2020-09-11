The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) says it will assess the manifestos of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This, according to the centre, is to enable the public to compare and contrast the promises of the two major political parties.

Ghana’s two major political parties have recently released their manifestos ahead of the 2020 polls.

Speaking during a visit by Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, the Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh, assured that the exercise will be thorough.

“The second phase of this project is assessing the manifestos the leading parties have put out. We have dedicated some time to put together a team of both in-house and [external] experts who helped put this [manifesto project] document together and they will come back so we [discuss] the manifestos the leading parties have put out,” he explained.

In July, CDD-Ghana launched its Ghana Manifesto Project to enhance the development of manifestos and policies by political parties through the use of credible data and evidence.

It is a compilation of issues and evidence in 10 key sectors spanning governance and public administration, health, social services, economy and infrastructure.

The project seeks to build trust, responsiveness and accountability in the manifesto development process to improve popular participation in its development.

CDD-Ghana is an independent, non-governmental and non-profit research and advocacy institute dedicated to the promotion of democracy, good governance and economic openness in Ghana and throughout Africa.