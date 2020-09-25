The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama is urging members of the international community and election observers to pay close attention to developments related to the upcoming elections in Ghana.

Mahama said foreign observers must do well to be in the country much earlier than they typically would be to engage the Electoral Commission and other stakeholders with the view of resolving the challenges that have confronted the country’s electoral process.

“I wish to appeal to the international community, international election observers and our domestic observers; given all that has gone amiss with the electoral process and the likelihood of continued greater challenges ahead of this year’s elections, I will want to urge them to focus their lenses on Ghana and arrive earlier in the country than ever before. This will enable them to engage the EC, IPAC and all stakeholders as part of efforts to resolve these major problems with the register,” he said at a press briefing on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have already expressed displeasure over the EC’s handling of the electoral processes ahead of the 2020 polls.

Mahama, while announcing that he was truncating his campaign tour to address issues regarding the EC’s voter exhibition exercise described the election management body’s handling of the issues as “legendary incompetence.”

At the press conference on Thursday, John Mahama said the NDC expects the Electoral Commission to take responsibility for the challenges and properly engage all stakeholders on ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

“It matters very little whether the situation confronting us is a product of incompetence or malice or both. Our demands are the same regardless. We want to see fairness, transparency and integrity in the process leading up to the election including in this exhibition exercise. We expect that when such monumental breaches are pointed out the EC will take responsibility and act to resolve them. We are in the NDC have exhibited restraint at all times in this electoral process. Even now we are committed to doing so but let me serve notice once again that we will not accept the result of a flawed election,” the flagbearer said.